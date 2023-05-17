Armenia PM in Reykjavik, attends 4th Council of Europe summit opening ceremony

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday participated in the opening ceremony of the Fourth Council of Europe (CoE) summit of the in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.
Leaders and heads of delegations from more than four dozen countries are attending this event, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The guests were welcomed at the beginning of the summit by the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrin Jakobsdottir, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric.
After the ceremonial video recording and photographing ceremony, the opening ceremony of the summit took place, in the framework of which French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and several others delivered remarks.
Next, PM Pashinyan participated in a roundtable discussion on democracy.
The Fourth Council of Europe summit will continue on Wednesday.