Fix Price enters Armenia market

The Fix Price chain of fixed price stores is in Armenia now, the company told RIA Novosti.
"Fix Price announces its entry into Armenia’s market and the opening of the first outlet in the capital, Yerevan... The stores in Armenia have become part of the Fix Price franchise network," the company said.
The assortment of the Yerevan store includes 1,700 products in 11 price categories, and delivery to this store is carried out by vehicle from the Fix Price headquarters in Krasnodar, Russia.
"In addition to the already opened store, it is planned to develop the network and open a second store in Yerevan already in the coming month," said Vladimir Pogonin, director of the management department at Fix Price stores.