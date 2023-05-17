Lavrov: West puts pressure on Russia allies in EAEU, CIS

The West is methodically and cynically putting pressure on Russia's allies in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), promising them "mountains of gold," Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"There are many facts based on the actions, statements of our closest allies, strategic partners who say that they are being put in a very awkward position—to say the least," Lavrov said in an interview on a Russian television.

At the same time, Russia’s allies themselves try not to do anything that will cause economic damage, Lavrov added.

"They have found themselves between two fires. The lion's share of economic ties falls on the Russian Federation, EAEU, CIS. But the share of the West in the economy of Central Asia and Transcaucasia is growing. The West methodically and cynically demands not to take steps contrary to its interests, promising ‘mountains of gold.’ Although in reality, it only turns into interference in internal affairs," said Russian FM.

Lavrov added that the West was expanding its network of NGOs in these countries, and which are funded from the budget, primarily from the US, UK, and EU. As per the Russian FM, such organizations in a number of countries of the post-Soviet expanse feel more and more relaxed and even try to “order music.”

"But along with all this, I am convinced that these countries are in solidarity with the Russian Federation. They are really our allies," the Russian FM added.

To note, Armenia is a member in the EAEU and the CIS.