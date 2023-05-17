News
Wednesday
May 17
2 of 8 Armenia soldiers wounded by Azerbaijan on May 11 and 12 in severe condition
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


One of the eight servicemen, who were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia’s positions on May 11 and 12, was discharged from hospital and continues to receive medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The head of the military medical department of the Armenian Armed Forces, Gegham Pashikyan, informed about this.

"Out of the remaining seven servicemen, the condition of two is assessed as severe, the rest—satisfactory. The injuries of the servicemen in severe condition are not life-threatening, they are receiving corresponding medical assistance," Pashikyan added.

On May 11 and 12, the armed forces of Azerbaijan used artillery, mortars, drones against the Armenian combat positions located near the border settlements of Armenia’s  Gegharkunik Province. As a result, the Armenian side has one casualty and eight wounded.
