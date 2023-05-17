Lavrov: Armenia would have had more stable situation if it deployed CSTO observers

By signing the document on the deployment of a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) monitoring mission, Armenia would have had a more stable situation. This was stated by the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, in an interview on a Russian television, which was posted Wednesday on the website of the Russian foreign ministry.

"At the CSTO summit in Yerevan in the fall of 2022, a document was prepared on deploying a mission of observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Armenian territory, in accordance with the request of our Armenian allies," Lavrov said. "If Yerevan had confirmed what was already agreed upon and ready for signing and coming into force, I am convinced that Armenia would have benefited and had a more stable situation."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia emphasized that the aforesaid document was fully agreed at the level of foreign ministers of the CSTO countries.

"Then, at the last moment, at the summit itself, the Armenian friends asked to postpone its adoption. Until now, it remains on paper and cannot be implemented," Lavrov added.