Karabakh parliament speaker: Political consultations have started in Artsakh

Political consultations have started in Artsakh. Artur Tovmasyan, speaker of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
But he did not give details about the format of conducting these political consultations.
During the rally held on May 14 in Artsakh capital Stepanakert by Samvel Babayan, the chairman of the United Fatherland Party and leader of the second parliamentary force in Artsakh, Tovmasyan had announced the start of political consultations in Artsakh.
Also during the aforesaid rally, Babayan demanded to be appointed Minister of State of Artsakh.