The soldier who died in Sotk is 20-year-old Edgar Suleimanyan. Ministry of Defense

Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

Armenia MOD publishes photos of ambulance that Azerbaijan fire on (PHOTOS)

Armenia Security Council head has phone talk with Germany Chancellor advisor

Digital transformation: Reasons why banks need to digitize themselves

Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday

Zakharova on Sotk village events: We call on Armenian, Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions

Armenia soldier, paramedic are wounded after Azerbaijan shooting

Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says

Paolo Gentiloni: Sanctioned goods reach Russia via Central Asia, Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers

President chairs Karabakh Security Council meeting

Hopes that something will change in Azerbaijan are not justified, Dunja Mijatovic says

Armenia official presents model that can be used in order to oversee planned Nakhichevan-Azerbaijan railway

Economy minister on cocaine imported into Armenia: We are very worried

Karabakh parliament speaker: Political consultations have started in Artsakh

Humanitarian aid through Lachin corridor still suspended

2 of 8 Armenia soldiers wounded by Azerbaijan on May 11 and 12 in severe condition

Lavrov: Armenia would have had more stable situation if it deployed CSTO observers

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Putin: Russia expects agreement with Iran, Azerbaijan on railway infrastructure, cargo transportation

Fruit importing company imports about 1 ton of cocaine into Armenia via Panama-Italy-Georgia route

Lavrov: West puts pressure on Russia allies in EAEU, CIS

Sergey Lavrov: US ‘advises’ Armenia to drive away Russian military base, border guards

US State Department report addresses church-government relations in Armenia

Fix Price enters Armenia market

US ready to continue collaboration with Armenia internal affairs ministry

airBaltic resumes flights between Yerevan, Riga

Armenia PM in Reykjavik, attends 4th Council of Europe summit opening ceremony

Newspaper: Samvel Babayan’s getting active storms Karabakh domestic politics

Prominent Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents’ works are translated into Italian

US ambassador discusses Armenia judicial system (PHOTOS)

Karabakh FM: Europe should not have forgotten Armenians besieged in Artsakh

Mirzoyan met with the head of Cypriot Foreign Ministry

Mirzoyan briefs Latvia FM on situation in Karabakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Secretary of Armenian Security Council discussed situation around Karabakh with Kolomina

Turkish authorities detained, then expelled three Spanish observers

The RA Investigative Committee and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation signed a Memorandum of Cooperation

Ombudsperson briefs Germany envoy on confinement conditions of Azerbaijan soldiers detained in Armenia

Prosecutor General’s Office studying media reports on record amount of drugs ‘to be sent’ to Armenia

Iran official: Silk Road will be revived

EBRD calculates Armenia economic growth indicator for 2023 first quarter

Ramaphosa: Russia, Ukraine leaders ready to discuss African plan for peaceful settlement

Germany ambassador: EU monitoring mission in Armenia has already had good start

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia permanent delegate: UNESCO mission needs to be urgently sent to Karabakh, neighboring areas

US State Department: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian spiritual heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh

Siranush Sahakyan: European side is attempting to ensure Azerbaijani criminals’ exchange for Armenian POWs

Armenia economic growth prospects clouded by high geopolitical risks, EBRD says

Borrell: EU continues engagement towards lasting peace, security in South Caucasus

Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options

Iran MFA condemns US ‘double standards’ over recent oil tanker seizures

Deputy FM on exchanging Azerbaijanis ‘lost’ in Armenia: Too early to talk about that

Azerbaijan State Security Service announces detention of 2 ‘agents’ working for Armenia

Armenia official: Peace project is neither of Brussels nor of Moscow

9 medical patients in severe condition are ambulanced from Karabakh to Armenia

Mnatsakan Safaryan: Armaments from Russia have not reached Armenia

Deputy FM: Security Council discussed in September 2022 matter of Armenia leaving CSTO but was decided to remain

shamshyan.com: There are wounded after shootings, stabbing in Yerevan

Garo Paylan: Armenians in Turkey are already in fear

Italy Finance Guard confiscates 2,734 kilograms of cocaine to be sent to Armenia

Annual Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival concludes in Yerevan

This year’s International Museum Day to be held under theme ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-being’

New feature to be available to WhatsApp users

Volvo XC90 gets new body from startling Indian atelier DC2 Dilip Chhabria

Patel: US believes durable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan is possible

Modest Kolerov: Replacing Karabakh issue with border delimitation issue is disaster

Armenia high commissioner for diaspora sums up Germany visit

Newspaper: What scenario is considered for Samvel Babayan in Karabakh?

shamshyan.com: Pregnant woman among injured after road accident in Yerevan

Baku advises EU ambassador to Armenia ‘not to interfere in the affairs of Azerbaijan’

Konstantin Zatulin: Only idiot can now hope Armenians, Azerbaijanis will come together in Karabakh

Modest Kolerov: Armenia’s refusal of Karabakh is result of belief that Russia cannot deal with Transcaucasia

Armenia now has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that: Pashinyan

EU leadership continues to ignore legitimate rights of people of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry of Artsakh

Israel and Sweden have normalized relations after 20 years of disagreement

Armenia PM travels to Iceland

Karabakh President on Samvel Babayan supporters’ demand: I have decided to take a step forward

Turkey to go to presidential runoff election

Armenia PM: We tell Russians ‘we don’t want to hurt you but we can’t afford to come under sanctions ourselves’

Bayramov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks’ latest results

Karabakh presidential office: European Council President statement is disgraceful

Pressure on Armenia will increase, become tougher if Erdogan is reelected in Turkey, turkologist says

Security Council chief briefs NATO representatives on details of Armenia’s negotiations with Azerbaijan

EU delegation clarifies Ambassador Wiktorin statement about EU monitoring mission in Armenia

Participants of rally called by Samvel Babayan demand to appoint him as Karabakh minister of state

Envoy to Armenia: EU monitoring mission was not in Sotk

€2.6bn not something EU promised and should give to Armenia, ambassador says

EU ambassador to Armenia: Some international mechanism needed to ensure Karabakh people’s rights, safety

Andrea Wiktorin: There are 1 or 2 points where Armenia troops are in border areas

EU diplomat hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will withdraw their troops

Armenia deputy FM does not know whether enclaves were discussed at Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

EU envoy to Armenia says she knows situation is difficult regarding visa liberalization

Deputy FM: Partners’ position is obvious regarding matter of corridor logic through Armenia

Deputy FM: Azerbaijan troops’ withdrawal from Armenia is put on peace treaty

Deputy FM: EU monitoring mission in Armenia contributes to stabilization of situation

shamshyan.com: Gunshot marks found on car after shootings in Yerevan

EU ambassador says they support Armenia's territorial integrity

Lukashenko does not attend Belarus National Day event

Land Rover manufactures new all-terrain vehicle specifically for Red Cross