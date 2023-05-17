Economy minister on cocaine imported into Armenia: We are very worried

The recent news about the narcotics being imported into Armenia worries the minister of economy of the country. Minister Vahan Kerobyan stated about this while speaking with reporters Wednesday in the National Assembly.

"We are very worried about both these news and the situation related to narcotics in Armenia in general," said Kerobyan.

The minister asked reporters not to ask him questions about it because he knows as much about the matter as anyone.

To the remark that, according to the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, a company that imports fruits had imported one ton of cocaine into Armenia, the economy minister said that he did not even know which company it was.

Armenian News-NEWS.am reported on Tuesday that information was disseminated that a shipment of about 3 tons of cocaine was detected in Italy, and it was supposed to be transported from Ecuador to Armenia. The drug was hidden in a batch of 78 tons of bananas.

And the NSS of Armenia announced today that around 1 ton of cocaine—worth about 250 million euros—was smuggled into Armenia, it was brought from Ecuador by an undisclosed fruit importing company, and criminal proceedings were launched into this case.

As for the narcotics found in Italy, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia is studying this report disseminated in the press.