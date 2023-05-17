Armenia official presents model that can be used in order to oversee planned Nakhichevan-Azerbaijan railway

The Armenian government has an idea about what model should be used in order to oversee the railway from Nakhichevan to Azerbaijan, if it is opened. Minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan stated about this while speaking with reporters Wednesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.

After the talks in Brussels on May 14, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to ask the assistance of the World Customs Organization regarding the resumption of the railway through Nakhichevan.

"The same type of regulation was planned in that part of Georgia and Abkhazia, and one of the famous companies in the world was supposed to oversee it. It was a Swiss company, but there are also French and a number of other companies, the documents issued to which are highly trusted all over the world," said Kerobyan.

He noted that according to that overseeing model, inspection points of that company shall be placed at the exit and entry areas of Abkhazia, and they shall replace the functions of customs offices.

The Armenian official noted that although this measure did not work in the case of Abkhazia, it gives an idea as to the model that railway can be overseen with.

"To generalize, we must say that, of course, we are in favor of the development of any type of infrastructure because Armenia has quite a large potential in terms of infrastructure. Although we are making large-scale investments in infrastructure, taking into account that adequate investments in infrastructure were not made and our infrastructure was not developed in general in the previous 30 years, we now need large investments, and the [Armenian] government is in a hurry to make large investments in all these directions and is doing so,” emphasized Kerobyan, assuring that there are many successful working models in the world.