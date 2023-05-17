President chairs Karabakh Security Council meeting

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday convened a meeting of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council.
The latest military and political developments around Artsakh and the issue of taking appropriate measures were on the discussion agenda.
State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan, and the heads of law enforcement agencies presented reports during the session.
President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions to the heads of relevant agencies towards ensuring the security of Artsakh and the life and activity of its population.