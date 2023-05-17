News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday
Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian side has confirmed the tripartite meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Friday in Moscow. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday press briefing.

According to her, the bilateral negotiations between Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov are also planned in the Russian capital.

"Moscow expects that the discussions will contribute to the advancement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani process, the resolution of controversial issues," Zakharova added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital
The health condition of the wounded paramedic is assessed as satisfactory...
 Armenia MOD publishes photos of ambulance that Azerbaijan fire on (PHOTOS)
A soldier and a paramedic were wounded…
 Armenia Security Council head has phone talk with Germany Chancellor advisor
Armen Grigoryan briefed Jens Ploetner on the details of the negotiations held in Brussels on May 14…
 Zakharova on Sotk village events: We call on Armenian, Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions
“We believe that the solution of all controversial issues should take place through political and diplomatic means,” the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry added…
 Armenia soldier, paramedic are wounded after Azerbaijan shooting
The Azerbaijani army units opened fire on the Armenian combat positions located in the vicinity of Sotk village, then on ambulance...
 Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the Fourth Council of Europe summit…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos