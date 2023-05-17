Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday

The Russian side has confirmed the tripartite meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Friday in Moscow. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday press briefing.
According to her, the bilateral negotiations between Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov are also planned in the Russian capital.
"Moscow expects that the discussions will contribute to the advancement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani process, the resolution of controversial issues," Zakharova added.