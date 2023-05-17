Armenia MOD publishes photos of ambulance that Azerbaijan fire on (PHOTOS)

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia published the photos of the ambulance which the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on today.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that at around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian combat positions located in the vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, and an Armenian serviceman was wounded as a result.
Subsequently, the units of the Azerbaijani army fired at the ambulance carrying the aforesaid wounded soldier, and a paramedic was also wounded as a result.