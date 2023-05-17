Azerbaijan accuses Russian peacekeeping contingent of assisting in ‘transfer of weapons to Karabakh’

Azerbaijan has made a new attempt to accuse the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The new "attack" is quite slow and appears to have been carried out with preemptive purposes. Azerbaijan has not yet decided whether to demand the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent or wait.
The Azerbaijani government-controlled media write about footage allegedly circulating on the internet, where it is claimed that "members of illegal Armenian gangs, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting weapons."
Thus, turning to unknown sources, Azerbaijan is attempting to create an information and emotional background for future actions.