Constitution expert: Matter should be put to referendum in case of one-millimeter change in Armenia territory

By making reference to the Alma-Ata declaration, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan pursued two goals. One goal European Council President Charles Michel said clearly, and the second one is the matter of enclaves. Constitution expert Vardan Poghosyan stated about this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"If Armenia says that the territory of Armenia should be 29,800 square kilometers, it accepts that those enclaves are Azerbaijani territories and, ultimately, should be returned to Azerbaijan. And we know that at least two enclaves are of strategic importance [for Armenia]. And if we will not have control over Tigranashen and Voskepar [villages], we will essentially be deprived of the strategic roads to Georgia and Iran. If there will be Azerbaijani control there, the circle around us will tighten even more," said the constitution expert.
He emphasized that these territories are those of Armenia, and the latter should not have taken as a basis what happened during the USSR.
"Pashinyan did this because there are no national interests for him; his task is to protect his own seat [of power]. The Constitution [of Armenia] envisages quite complex mechanisms related to the change of territory. In case of any change of one millimeter of the territory of Armenia, the Constitution provides that there should be a referendum. But I am convinced that the [Armenian] authorities will avoid such an opportunity and will attempt to solve these overwhelming problems," said Poghosyan.