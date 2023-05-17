Azerbaijan FM misinforms participants of summit of CoE countries’ heads of states, governments

The minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan has misinformed the participants of the summit of the heads of states and governments of the Council of Europe (CoE) member countries.
According to Azerbaijani media, Jeyhun Bayramov said that "despite the small successes achieved within the framework of the negotiation process in the post-conflict period, when there are many opportunities to establish peace and security in the region, Azerbaijan is ready to advance the process and expects the same approach from the opposite side [i.e., Armenia]."
The Azerbaijani FM spoke about the "large-scale reconstruction and construction work being carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation in order to ensure the return of the [Azerbaijani] citizens of the country who lost their fundamental rights as a result of the conflict to their homeland,” as well as about Azerbaijan's intentions “to carry out practical measures toward integrating Armenian Azerbaijani citizens into society.”
To note, however, on this very day Azerbaijan fired at Armenian combat positions and an ambulance. As a result, an Armenian soldier was killed and a paramedic was wounded.