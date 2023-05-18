News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Armenia paramedic wounded in Azerbaijan shooting is discharged from hospital
Armenia paramedic wounded in Azerbaijan shooting is discharged from hospital
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The injury of the paramedic, who was wounded Wednesday as a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, is not life-threatening. Aram Torosyan, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The paramedic was discharged from the hospital, is receiving outpatient treatment," Torosyan added.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that at around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian combat positions located in the vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, and an Armenian serviceman was wounded as a result.

Subsequently, the units of the Azerbaijani army fired at the ambulance carrying the aforesaid wounded soldier, and a paramedic was also wounded as a result.

The soldier, however, later died.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO members hope Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty is signed soon
Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told reporters…
 France MP: Azerbaijan behaves like rogue state
Anne-Laurence Petel noted this in connection with the Azerbaijani shooting in the vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province…
 1 Armenia soldier dead, another wounded by Azerbaijan Wednesday, criminal proceedings launched
The Investigative Committee of Armenia reported...
 Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital
The health condition of the wounded paramedic is assessed as satisfactory...
 Armenia MOD publishes photos of ambulance that Azerbaijan fire on (PHOTOS)
A soldier and a paramedic were wounded…
 Armenia Security Council head has phone talk with Germany Chancellor advisor
Armen Grigoryan briefed Jens Ploetner on the details of the negotiations held in Brussels on May 14…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos