Armenia paramedic wounded in Azerbaijan shooting is discharged from hospital

The injury of the paramedic, who was wounded Wednesday as a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, is not life-threatening. Aram Torosyan, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The paramedic was discharged from the hospital, is receiving outpatient treatment," Torosyan added.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that at around 4:15pm on Wednesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the Armenian combat positions located in the vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, and an Armenian serviceman was wounded as a result.
Subsequently, the units of the Azerbaijani army fired at the ambulance carrying the aforesaid wounded soldier, and a paramedic was also wounded as a result.
The soldier, however, later died.