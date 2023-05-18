News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Karabakh ex-minister of state: Very important to say we are all ready to go until the end
Karabakh ex-minister of state: Very important to say we are all ready to go until the end
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

It is very important to say that we are all ready to go until the end because there is no other way. It is important to state that we are ready to take responsibility and unite around the idea, and we are ready to invest our capabilities for the sake of the idea. Ruben Vardanyan, coordinator of the Artsakh Security and Development Front movement and former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), said this at a press conference on Thursday.

"The future of Artsakh is in our hands, not someone else's; we are the ones who decide our future. Different people from different camps have united around this idea. This is a very important example that people can unite around an idea, not a person. People have united and realized the acute situation we are facing," said Vardanyan.

"We are responsible for our future. Looking into each other's eyes, we were able to talk about the past and the idea. Actions without an idea are dangerous. We were able to put aside personal and party interests and try to listen to each other. We will do everything to make Artsakh safe, happy, Armenian, free," said the former state minister of Artsakh.

Vardanyan expressed confidence that thousands of people will join the aforesaid movement in Armenia, Artsakh, and all over the world.

"The future of Artsakh, the task of its being independent and Armenian, is the task of all Armenians," emphasized the former minister of state of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Humanitarian aid through Lachin corridor still suspended
Red Cross is clarifying the respective procedures with decision-makers...
 Karabakh FM: Europe should not have forgotten Armenians besieged in Artsakh
According to Sergey Ghazaryan, there are values that Europe promotes, but does nothing to protect those same values in Artsakh…
 Mirzoyan met with the head of Cypriot Foreign Ministry
The importance of resolving the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was stressed...
 Mirzoyan briefs Latvia FM on situation in Karabakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan talks
The Armenian FM met with his Latvian colleague in Reykjavik…
 Armenia permanent delegate: UNESCO mission needs to be urgently sent to Karabakh, neighboring areas
Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian delivered an address at the 216th meeting of the UNESCO Executive Board…
 Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options
The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has always been recognized, Mnatsakan Safaryan stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos