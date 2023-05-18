News
1 Armenia soldier dead, another wounded by Azerbaijan Wednesday, criminal proceedings launched
1 Armenia soldier dead, another wounded by Azerbaijan Wednesday, criminal proceedings launched
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani servicemen on Wednesday shot at Armenian servicemen from rifles in the direction of the combat position of the security area of an Armenian military unit located in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan. As a result, a conscript soldier of this military unit was wounded and later died from the wound, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at an Armenian military medical vehicle that went to the aforesaid combat position to provide medical aid to the aforementioned wounded serviceman. As a result, a paramedic of the same military unit was wounded. He is in satisfactory condition.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched criminal proceedings into this incident. 

Actions are being taken to find out the circumstances behind this incident and to give full legal assessments to these criminal actions by the Azerbaijani servicemen.

