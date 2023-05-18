France MP: Azerbaijan behaves like rogue state

A 20-year-old Armenian soldier, one more, died in Sotk defending the borders of Armenia. French MP Anne-Laurence Petel, noted this on Twitter Wednesday, in connection with the Azerbaijani shooting in the vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
“Today, Azerbaijan violated international law by shooting at the [military] ambulance transporting him to hospital. Today Azerbaijan behaved like a rogue state. It is urgent to name the aggressor and the attacked,” Petel added, and posted the photos of the aforesaid military ambulance.