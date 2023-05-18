Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement declaration is publicized

The press conference of the representatives of the initiative group of the Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement was held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert on Thursday, during which the declaration of this movement was also presented. It reads as follows, in particular:

The Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement (hereinafter: Movement), in the format of a popular movement, is a voluntary union around the idea-goal of FREE, SAFE, HAPPY and ARMENIAN ARTSAKH, in which political forces, non-governmental organizations and individual citizens are engaged.

In order to achieve the main goal of keeping Artsakh Armenian, ensuring its integrity and subjectivity, the Movement has set itself the goal of uniting all cross-sections of Armenians and, first of all, the public, political, intellectual, professional and other circles of Artsakh.

(…) we, the representatives of organizations and individuals concerned about the future of Artsakh, have agreed on having a new strategy for the security and development of Artsakh and developing its main provisions. Thanks to the continuation of the work, we have succeeded in clarifying the vision for the future of Artsakh, which has been presented to the country's authorities.

(…) it will be impossible to solve the ontological problems faced by the people of Artsakh without great public consolidation. The position of the current authorities of the Republic of Armenia on the issue of Artsakh greatly hinders this work.

(…) we (…) declare the Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement as a manifestation of the will and determination to unite and fight together.

All those who accept the idea-goal announced by us, who realize their responsibility towards the Homeland, who value Armenian roots and the future of our children, can join us by becoming a member in the public movement and strengthening the Artsakh Security and Development Front.