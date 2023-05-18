News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement declaration is publicized
Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement declaration is publicized
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The press conference of the representatives of the initiative group of the Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement was held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert on Thursday, during which the declaration of this movement was also presented. It reads as follows, in particular:

The Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement (hereinafter: Movement), in the format of a popular movement, is a voluntary union around the idea-goal of FREE, SAFE, HAPPY and ARMENIAN ARTSAKH, in which political forces, non-governmental organizations and individual citizens are engaged.

In order to achieve the main goal of keeping Artsakh Armenian, ensuring its integrity and subjectivity, the Movement has set itself the goal of uniting all cross-sections of Armenians and, first of all, the public, political, intellectual, professional and other circles of Artsakh.

(…) we, the representatives of organizations and individuals concerned about the future of Artsakh, have agreed on having a new strategy for the security and development of Artsakh and developing its main provisions. Thanks to the continuation of the work, we have succeeded in clarifying the vision for the future of Artsakh, which has been presented to the country's authorities.

(…) it will be impossible to solve the ontological problems faced by the people of Artsakh without great public consolidation. The position of the current authorities of the Republic of Armenia on the issue of Artsakh greatly hinders this work.

(…) we (…) declare the Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement as a manifestation of the will and determination to unite and fight together.

All those who accept the idea-goal announced by us, who realize their responsibility towards the Homeland, who value Armenian roots and the future of our children, can join  us by becoming a member in the public movement and strengthening the Artsakh Security and Development Front.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan FM heads for Moscow to meet with Armenia counterpart
For the next round of talks on a peace agreement between the two countries...
 Karabakh ex-state minister: Artsakh people are 100 percent ready to defend their homeland to the end
"I feel accountable for the faith that people have in me,” Ruben Vardanyan stated…
 Karabakh ex-minister of state: Very important to say we are all ready to go until the end
Because there is no other way, Ruben Vardanyan told a press conference…
 Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday
The Russian side has confirmed the tripartite meeting, too…
 Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan cannot sign any such document by his sole decision, Alvina Gyulumyan said…
 Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the Fourth Council of Europe summit…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos