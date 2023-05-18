Armenia not received complaint about Operation Nemesis monument from Turkey via diplomatic channels

Yerevan did not receive a statement of protest from Ankara through any diplomatic channel in connection with the unveiling of the monument dedicated to the Knights of National Dignity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia stated in response to an inquiry by RFE/RL Armenian Service.

A few days after the installation—in Yerevan—of the monument to Operation Nemesis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had stated that Ankara had told Yerevan, "If you don't remove the statue, it's not a normalization [of relations], we will even take retaliatory measures." And earlier, Ankara had closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft flying to third countries, justifying the decision by the installation of the aforesaid monument.

RFE/RL Armenian Service inquired as well from the MFA of Armenia about the phase of the implementation of the agreement reached between Yerevan and Ankara last year to open the Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports.

According to the MFA, "the Republic of Armenia continues to work with Turkey in this direction."

However, the ministry did not answer the question as to when the Armenian-Turkish border will be reopened.

Ruben Rubinyan, the special representative of Armenia in the talks for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, had announced that there was an agreement to open the border for citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports at the beginning of this summer.

Also, the MFA of Armenia informs that "the Armenian side continues to carry out work to enable the normal service of the Margara-Alican border checkpoint."