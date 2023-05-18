News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Armenia not received complaint about Operation Nemesis monument from Turkey via diplomatic channels
Armenia not received complaint about Operation Nemesis monument from Turkey via diplomatic channels
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Yerevan did not receive a statement of protest from Ankara through any diplomatic channel in connection with the unveiling of the monument dedicated to the Knights of National Dignity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia stated in response to an inquiry by RFE/RL Armenian Service.

A few days after the installation—in Yerevan—of the monument to Operation Nemesis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had stated that Ankara had told Yerevan, "If you don't remove the statue, it's not a normalization [of relations], we will even take retaliatory measures." And earlier, Ankara had closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft flying to third countries, justifying the decision by the installation of the aforesaid monument.

RFE/RL Armenian Service inquired as well from the MFA of Armenia about the phase of the implementation of the agreement reached between Yerevan and Ankara last year to open the Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports.

According to the MFA, "the Republic of Armenia continues to work with Turkey in this direction."

However, the ministry did not answer the question as to when the Armenian-Turkish border will be reopened.

Ruben Rubinyan, the special representative of Armenia in the talks for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, had announced that there was an agreement to open the border for citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports at the beginning of this summer.

Also, the MFA of Armenia informs that "the Armenian side continues to carry out work to enable the normal service of the Margara-Alican border checkpoint."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alen Simonyan: No tangible results yet in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
Establishing peace in the region is the goal pursued by Armenia, the parliament speaker said at the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly…
 Armenia now has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that: Pashinyan
I replied, it would be good if we study the history of Scandinavia and Europe...
 Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey, Armenia-Azerbaijan latest developments
The Russian and Turkish FMs met in Moscow…
 Parliament speaker discussed Operation Nemesis monument issue with Turkey counterpart, Armenia MP says
During the Armenian delegation’s visit to Ankara last week…
 Yerevan ex-mayor says he hadn’t told PM about Operation Nemesis monument
“I believe they [i.e., Turkey] should not interfere in our internal affairs," Sargsyan told reporters…
 Armenia official: Operation Nemesis monument removal demand should be viewed from Turkey internal politics too
Deputy FM Paruyr Hovhannisyan commented on the Turkish FM's statement that Turkey will retaliate if Armenia does not remove that monument in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos