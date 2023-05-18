Armenia PM: Recognizing each other's territorial integrity is important step in finalizing peace treaty text

On May 14, my meeting with the leader of Azerbaijan took place in Brussels through the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. As you recall, during the meeting held in Prague on October 6, 2022 at the mediation of the President of France and the President of the European Council, the President of Azerbaijan and I had reaffirmed our countries' commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991, emphasizing that based on them we recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"Also, we had confirmed that this will be the basis for the work of border delimitation commissions. On May 14, we took another step, and as stated in the European Council President’s statement following the May 14 meeting, we recorded that Azerbaijan recognizes the 29,800-square-kilometer territorial integrity of Armenia, and Armenia—the 86,600-square-kilometer [territorial integrity] of Azerbaijan. I have to record that I consider this an important step for the establishment of stability and peace in the region in terms of the finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the delimitation of the borders as well. Of course, the next step should be the identification of and agreement on the legally valid and significant grounds for [border] delimitation," added Pashinyan.

He drew attention to the fact that in the European Council President’s statement following the May 14 meeting, the importance of a dialogue between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh regarding the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, and in cooperation with the international community, was emphasized.

"This is a process that is essential for the real and comprehensive normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and the establishment of long-term peace in the region. Therefore, it will greatly speed up the signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Armenian PM said.