Pashinyan: Certain positive understanding formed in Brussels regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan railway restoration
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A certain positive understanding has been formed in Brussels regarding the restoration of the Armenia-Azerbaijan railway. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

“But taking into account the previous experience, I still will refrain from any specifics in this regard,” he added.

The PM, however, reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to reopen regional communications as soon as possible—but based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity of the parties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
