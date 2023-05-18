News
Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet on May 25 in Moscow
Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet on May 25 in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


A meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected in Moscow on Friday, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has already left for Moscow. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"We have received a proposal from the Russian side to hold a tripartite meeting at the highest level in Moscow on May 25, through the mediation of the Russian President, and we have accepted that proposal," he added.

Pashinyan recalled that a 5-way meeting, with the participation of the French President and the German Chancellor, is planned for June 1 in Chisinau, within the framework of the second summit of the European Political Community.

"Such a 5-way meeting is also scheduled for October in Granada. The next tripartite meeting in Brussels is scheduled for July," added the Armenian premier.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
