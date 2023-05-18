CSTO confirms readiness to provide assistance to Armenia

The CSTO reaffirms its readiness to provide possible assistance to Armenia by sending a CSTO monitoring mission. This was announced by the secretary general of this organization, Imangali Tasmagambetov, at the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Again, as was announced at the session of the Collective Security Council held in November of last year, we reaffirm our readiness to provide possible assistance to Yerevan by sending a CSTO monitoring mission, as well as military and technical support, training border guards, and equipping them with modern technical means," said Tasmagambetov.

He noted that the tension caused by the long-term conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan persists in the South Caucasus, and outbreaks of armed clashes are recorded.

"Of course, we welcome the conflicting parties’ efforts aimed at signing a comprehensive peace agreement," added CSTO Secretary General.