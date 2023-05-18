News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
CSTO confirms readiness to provide assistance to Armenia
CSTO confirms readiness to provide assistance to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The CSTO reaffirms its readiness to provide possible assistance to Armenia by sending a CSTO monitoring mission. This was announced by the secretary general of this organization, Imangali Tasmagambetov, at the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Again, as was announced at the session of the Collective Security Council held in November of last year, we reaffirm our readiness to provide possible assistance to Yerevan by sending a CSTO monitoring mission, as well as military and technical support, training border guards, and equipping them with modern technical means," said Tasmagambetov.

He noted that the tension caused by the long-term conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan persists in the South Caucasus, and outbreaks of armed clashes are recorded.

"Of course, we welcome the conflicting parties’ efforts aimed at signing a comprehensive peace agreement," added CSTO Secretary General.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan army uses mortar toward Armenia positions in Norabak village sector
The Armenian side has no casualties, the defense ministry added...
 Armenia FM to pay visit to Moscow on Friday
For the next round of discussions on the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan…
 Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet on May 25 in Moscow
At the initiative of the Russian president, the Armenian PM noted…
 Pashinyan: Certain positive understanding formed in Brussels regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan railway restoration
“But taking into account the previous experience, I still will refrain from any specifics in this regard,”  the Armenian premier added…
 Armenia PM: Recognizing each other's territorial integrity is important step in finalizing peace treaty text
“On May 14, my meeting with the leader of Azerbaijan took place in Brussels through the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel,” Pashinyan recalled at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government…
 CSTO members hope Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty is signed soon
Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told reporters…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos