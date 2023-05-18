State Revenue Committee chief: Cocaine that entered Armenia did not come through Yerevan Zvartnots airport

If, according to the accompanying documents, the goods from one country must be transported to another country, final destination, it means different things. Rustam Badasyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), told this to reporters Thursday, referring to the importing of one ton of cocaine into Armenia.
"The customs agencies of various countries are developing risk systems, algorithms, based on which they must highlight which truck or which container they are inspecting. Naturally, companies that transport contraband goods in one way or another also know about it and use various mechanisms to avoid [it] as much as possible. If a country is specified as the final destination, in addition to the product mentioned in the document, the product may also be smuggled, or the product may be lost on the way," Badasyan said.
He added that the SRC often does not keep publicity regarding the discovery of drugs, bearing in mind that after the discovery, there will be other actions as well. There are considerable cases recently revealed by the SRC, and they will be announced in the near future
But Badasyan did not give a clear answer to the question of how it was possible to bring a ton of cocaine into Armenia and the SRC could not prevent it. Instead he said: "The whole world is flooded with drugs, and naturally they end up in various markets, being smuggled through customs checkpoints or bypassing customs control zones, meaning that contraband does not necessarily enter through the customs control zone. For example, where there is a border between the Republic of Armenia and Iran, the majority of cases are detected by Russian border guards because, for example, they throw drugs over the river or transport them with a drone and leave them in an area where their accomplices can take them."
The SRC chief expressed concern that recently drugs are appearing in Armenia that are highly lethal, and it is necessary to think about how to develop the capabilities to deal with them.
He considered as speculation the suspicions that such amount of cocaine could not have entered Armenia without at least the knowledge of, if not the assistance by, the Armenian authorities.
Badasyan noted that the cocaine that entered Armenia did not come through Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, but presumably passed through the customs zone.