Parliament vice-speaker: Ukraine will unconditionally support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

I want to thank the leadership of Azerbaijan for their constant support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine, Olena Kondratiuk, stated this at the special session of the Azerbaijani parliament.
She assured that Ukraine will unconditionally support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.
"Special thanks to the ethnic Azerbaijanis who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine and gave their lives. We will never forget their contribution to our joint victory against Russian aggression," said the deputy speaker of the Ukrainian legislature.