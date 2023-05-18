News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Parliament vice-speaker: Ukraine will unconditionally support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Parliament vice-speaker: Ukraine will unconditionally support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

I want to thank the leadership of Azerbaijan for their constant support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine, Olena Kondratiuk, stated this at the special session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

She assured that Ukraine will unconditionally support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

"Special thanks to the ethnic Azerbaijanis who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine and gave their lives. We will never forget their contribution to our joint victory against Russian aggression," said the deputy speaker of the Ukrainian legislature.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia does not sign CoE agreement on creating registry of damages caused to Ukraine
And neither Azerbaijan nor Serbia signed a declaration…
 Paolo Gentiloni: Sanctioned goods reach Russia via Central Asia, Armenia
According to the European Commissioner for Economy…
 Ramaphosa: Russia, Ukraine leaders ready to discuss African plan for peaceful settlement
The South African president announced…
 Armenia PM: We tell Russians ‘we don’t want to hurt you but we can’t afford to come under sanctions ourselves’
Logistic chains of shipments are either broken or not functioning since the events in Ukraine began...
 Italian PM promises full support for Ukraine
The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday…
 Borrell: EU should accelerate ammunition supply to Ukraine
EU High Representative of the Union of Foreign…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos