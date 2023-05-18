In the current situation, it is very important to support Syunik region. Andrea Wictorin

In the current situation, it is very important to support the Syunik region, enable the local population to have jobs, establish a business, and pay attention to the sphere of education. The EU ambassador to Armenia, Andrea Wiktorin, said today, May 18, when asked by NEWS.am what the message of the EU's doubled support for the region is in the context of its continued striving for Syunik.
"The European Union has a clear framework for cooperation with Armenia in the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which specifies both directions and political priorities. One of the most important directions is the development of marzes. We have already been active in Shirak, Lori, and Tavush regions. In the current situation, it is very important to support the Syunik region, to enable the local population to have jobs, establish businesses and focus on education. In this regard, Syunik is one of our landmark projects. We will deepen the experience we already have," Wictorin said.
European Union doubled the five-year budget for projects implemented in the Syunik region under the "Sustainable Syunik Team Europe" initiative from 51 million to 116 million euros.