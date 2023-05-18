Some important issues missing in Charles Michel’s statement: Why? Comments from EU official source

In the current situation, it is very important to support Syunik region. Andrea Wictorin

EU doubles aid to Syunik to 116 million Euros

How old are Saturn's rings and how long will they last?

State Revenue Committee chief: Cocaine that entered Armenia did not come through Yerevan Zvartnots airport

Azerbaijan army uses mortar toward Armenia positions in Norabak village sector

Beats debuts the Studio Buds+ with a transparent design and improved ANC

CSTO confirms readiness to provide assistance to Armenia

Alen Simonyan: No tangible results yet in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process

FlyOne Armenia starts flights between Yerevan, Dusseldorf

Sarsang Reservoir environmental crisis manifested by sharp microclimatic change, plant and animal species’ loss (PHOTOS)

Scientists discover an Earth-sized exoplanet covered in volcanoes

Armenia FM to pay visit to Moscow on Friday

Armenia not received complaint about Operation Nemesis monument from Turkey via diplomatic channels

Mkhitaryan undergoes medical examination

Armenia premier: Certain understanding reached in Brussels on ascertaining fate of captives, the missing

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet on May 25 in Moscow

Gevorg Tamamyan: Armenia is on pediatric oncology map, at center of international attention

Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement declaration is publicized

Pashinyan: Certain positive understanding formed in Brussels regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan railway restoration

Armenia PM: Recognizing each other's territorial integrity is important step in finalizing peace treaty text

CSTO members hope Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty is signed soon

France MP: Azerbaijan behaves like rogue state

Apple-sized Beepberry: a pocket computer for hackers has been introduced

1 Armenia soldier dead, another wounded by Azerbaijan Wednesday, criminal proceedings launched

Azerbaijan FM heads for Moscow to meet with Armenia counterpart

Karabakh ex-state minister: Artsakh people are 100 percent ready to defend their homeland to the end

Stanford University international relations Ph.D.: There is big epidemic of narcotics in Armenia

Kissinger calls US, China main threat to world, humanity existence

Karabakh ex-minister of state: Very important to say we are all ready to go until the end

Apple unveils groundbreaking accessibility features to empower users with disabilities

Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok

Kaps Reservoir construction kicks off in Armenia’s Shirak Province, to conclude in 3 years

Armenia paramedic wounded in Azerbaijan shooting is discharged from hospital

Constitution expert: Matter should be put to referendum in case of one-millimeter change in Armenia territory

World gold prices going down

Updated Range Rover is unveiled

A new feature is coming to Instagram that not everyone will like

MLS: Lucas Zelarayan scores goal (VIDEO)

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service goes on big chain’s trail in 1 ton cocaine import case

Champions League: Man City are in final (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

US State Dept.: Turkey curtails rights of its religious minorities, including Armenians

Yerevan City Council elections will be held on September 17. Vahagn Hovakimyan

Azerbaijan FM misinforms participants of summit of CoE countries’ heads of states, governments

Bill Gates shares five pieces of graduation advice he wishes he were given

There was an intention to harm the vehicle and the soldier. Human Rights Defender

Armenia does not sign CoE agreement on creating registry of damages caused to Ukraine

Azerbaijan accuses Russian peacekeeping contingent of assisting in ‘transfer of weapons to Karabakh’

The soldier who died in Sotk is 20-year-old Edgar Suleimanyan. Ministry of Defense

ArmenՅԱՆs: Renowned chef Ara Zada speaks on ancestors surviving Armenian Genocide, love towards cooking, Armenian-Mexican dish fusion

Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

Armenia MOD publishes photos of ambulance that Azerbaijan fire on (PHOTOS)

WHO: Artificial sweeteners may raise health risks

Tesla demonstrates Optimus robots’ new skills: They have a good orientation and can carefully touch the egg without breaking it

Armenia Security Council head has phone talk with Germany Chancellor advisor

Digital transformation: Reasons why banks need to digitize themselves

Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday

Zakharova on Sotk village events: We call on Armenian, Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions

Armenia soldier, paramedic are wounded after Azerbaijan shooting

Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says

Paolo Gentiloni: Sanctioned goods reach Russia via Central Asia, Armenia

Armenian HopShop is on Product Hunt and competing to become product of the day

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get periscope modules with 6x optical zoom

Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers

President chairs Karabakh Security Council meeting

Hopes that something will change in Azerbaijan are not justified, Dunja Mijatovic says

Armenia official presents model that can be used in order to oversee planned Nakhichevan-Azerbaijan railway

Economy minister on cocaine imported into Armenia: We are very worried

When can your Google Account be deleted?

Karabakh parliament speaker: Political consultations have started in Artsakh

Cannes Film Festival becomes ‘return’ for Johnny Depp: Hall stands, applauds him for 7 minutes (PHOTOS)

Humanitarian aid through Lachin corridor still suspended

2 of 8 Armenia soldiers wounded by Azerbaijan on May 11 and 12 in severe condition

Lavrov: Armenia would have had more stable situation if it deployed CSTO observers

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Putin: Russia expects agreement with Iran, Azerbaijan on railway infrastructure, cargo transportation

Fruit importing company imports about 1 ton of cocaine into Armenia via Panama-Italy-Georgia route

I can't imagine my day without music: Eleven Green guitarist Khoren Mikayelyan on his musical path, inspirations

TikTok offers another way of making money: Popular effects creators are promised royalties

Lavrov: West puts pressure on Russia allies in EAEU, CIS

Sergey Lavrov: US ‘advises’ Armenia to drive away Russian military base, border guards

US State Department report addresses church-government relations in Armenia

Fix Price enters Armenia market

US ready to continue collaboration with Armenia internal affairs ministry

airBaltic resumes flights between Yerevan, Riga

Armenia PM in Reykjavik, attends 4th Council of Europe summit opening ceremony

The Pentagon abandons its own programs and switches to Microsoft solutions։ Will it become vulnerable to cyber attacks?

Newspaper: Samvel Babayan’s getting active storms Karabakh domestic politics

Prominent Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents’ works are translated into Italian

US ambassador discusses Armenia judicial system (PHOTOS)

Mkhitaryan becomes first Armenia footballer to reach Champions League final

Inter to play in Champions League final for 6th time

Champions League: Inter, with Mkhitaryan, reach final (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Karabakh FM: Europe should not have forgotten Armenians besieged in Artsakh

Mirzoyan met with the head of Cypriot Foreign Ministry

Mirzoyan briefs Latvia FM on situation in Karabakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

James Webb Space Telescope discovers water around a mysterious comet

Secretary of Armenian Security Council discussed situation around Karabakh with Kolomina

Turkish authorities detained, then expelled three Spanish observers

The RA Investigative Committee and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation signed a Memorandum of Cooperation