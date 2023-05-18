Some important issues missing in Charles Michel’s statement: Why? Comments from EU official source

Тhe leaders discussed in detail all topics on the Brussels agenda at their trilateral meeting in Brussels on May 14, an EU official source told NEWS.am, asked to comment on the reason why some aspects of Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations were missing in the statement of European Council President Charles Michel.

It should be noted, that there was no mention of NKR’s ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan or of the status of possible transport routes via Armenia to Nakhijevan in Charles Michel’s statement. It was also unclear from the statement, if any possible format or mechanism of security guarantees for the people of Karabakh has been agreed on.

“As mentioned by PEC Michel, the leaders discussed in detail all topics on the Brussels agenda, including the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh, demining efforts, the release of detainees and the fate of missing persons. The fact that some issues are not mentioned in this or that press statement does not mean that they have not been discussed by the leaders," the EU official source said.

The EU source refused to disclose other details of the negotiations, in particular, if the so-called “enclaves” in Armenia are included in the proposed 86.600km2 of Azerbaijan’s territory, or if President Michel meant the two Azerbaijani soldiers who crossed the Armenian border earlier this year when he was stressing that “soldiers who have simply got lost and crossed to the other side would continue to be released through a speedy procedure.” One of those soldiers is accused of killing a peaceful citizen of Armenia in the Syunik region.

"Most of them are addressing sensitive issues that are still being negotiated as there is no final agreement on them. As an impartial mediator, the EU is not in a position to comment on the positions adopted by the parties in the course of the negotiations. This is an ongoing process and we would refrain from giving details about its content to avoid impacting on its outcomes,”the source said.

The trilateral meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in Brussels on May 14.

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, made a statement summarizing the results of the talks.