World Health Organization: We strongly condemn actions taking place in Lachin corridor, on Armenia border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We strongly condemn the actions taking place in the Lachin corridor and on the border of Armenia; targeting healthcare workers is unacceptable. This was announced by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) delegation, Marthe Everard, during a meeting with Armenia's Minister of Health, Anahit Avanesyan.

Also, the WHO delegation noted that they were ready to use all diplomatic levers to condemn similar actions, Armenia's health ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Avanesyan, in turn, thanked WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge for his personal engagement in the settlement of this issue.

The delegation was led by Marthe Everard, the special representative of the WHO regional director in Armenia.

Matters related to deepening the cooperation between Armenia and WHO before the 76th World Health Assembly, and providing technical support to Armenia’s healthcare quality assurance reforms were discussed at the meeting.

It was noted that the appointment of the WHO representative to Armenia, as well as the Anahit Avanesyan-Hans Kluge meeting within the framework of the upcoming World Health Assembly, will contribute to the intensification of this cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
