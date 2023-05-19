Investigative Committee on Yerevan shootings: Criminal proceeding launched on attempted murder charge

Shots were fired Friday morning on a street in Yerevan, one person—Koryun Mkhitaryan—sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a medical facility, informed Gor Abrahamyan, the spokesman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
A criminal proceeding, on attempted murder charge, has been launched into this incident.
An investigative team has been set up, and an investigation is being conducted.
Several forensic examinations have been ordered.
To note, Koryun Arakelyan is the deputy head of Davitashen district of Yerevan.
