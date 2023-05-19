News
Friday
May 19
Investigative Committee on Yerevan shootings: Criminal proceeding launched on attempted murder charge
Investigative Committee on Yerevan shootings: Criminal proceeding launched on attempted murder charge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shots were fired Friday morning on a street in Yerevan, one person—Koryun Mkhitaryan—sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a medical facility, informed Gor Abrahamyan, the spokesman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

A criminal proceeding, on attempted murder charge, has been launched into this incident.

An investigative team has been set up, and an investigation is being conducted.

Several forensic examinations have been ordered.

To note, Koryun Arakelyan is the deputy head of Davitashen district of Yerevan.

shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, district deputy head hospitalized
