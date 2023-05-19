News
Friday
May 19
Karabakh President continues political consultations
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday met with the MPs of the "Free Motherland-UCA" Faction of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The internal and external challenges facing Artsakh, as well as the need to maintain internal stability in the current situation, were on the discussion agenda.

President Harutyunyan announced that he will listen to the views of all interested parties and discuss the proposals in the near future.

"At the end of the political consultations, decisions will be made that will make it possible to avoid an internal political crisis and not to undermine the foundations of statehood," noted the Artsakh President.
