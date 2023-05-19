News
Azerbaijan FM announces positive dynamics of talks with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during his meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow, noted the positive dynamics of the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reports RIA Novosti.

The FMs of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on Friday will discuss, in the Russian capital, the prospects of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, taking into account the dynamic situation in the region.

Bayramov thanked Lavrov for the invitation to this meeting.

"The organizing of this meeting and the positive dynamics that emerged in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, I mean the quite close contacts in May and such an opportunity, we value it very highly," the Azerbaijani FM said.

"I believe that today there will be an opportunity to bilaterally discuss a number of issues related to the post-conflict normalization [of relations] between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as to discuss bilateral contacts and the agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia," Bayramov added.
