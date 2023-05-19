Armenia’s Mirzoyan to Lavrov: Not currently possible to record that Russia controls Lachin corridor

Despite the fact that in the statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 9, 2020, the Lachin corridor should have been under the control of Russian peacekeepers, unfortunately, it is now not possible to record that Russia controls the Lachin corridor. This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the meeting Friday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

"I am glad that I have another opportunity to talk again about painful topics, the situation in the South Caucasus, to hold another round of talks on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," said Mirzoyan.

According to the FM, Armenia, as always, participates very constructively in these talks.

"We are focused on long-term peace in our region. Armenia remains committed to the tripartite statements by the leaders of our countries on November 9, 2020 and all subsequent ones. Unfortunately, as they say, the situation ‘on the ground’ is a little different; parallel to the talks, the escalation of the situation by Azerbaijan is observed on a regular basis. We see an invasion of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, we see a gross violation [by Azerbaijan] of the same statement of November 9, 2020. The last such violation was when the Azerbaijani side tried to set up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, although the procedure at the Lachin corridor was very clearly worded in the November 9 statement that it should remain under the control of the Russian Federation. But, unfortunately, now it is not possible to record that the Russian Federation now controls the Lachin corridor," said the Armenian FM.