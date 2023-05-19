News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Armenia’s Mirzoyan to Lavrov: Not currently possible to record that Russia controls Lachin corridor
Armenia’s Mirzoyan to Lavrov: Not currently possible to record that Russia controls Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Despite the fact that in the statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 9, 2020, the Lachin corridor should have been under the control of Russian peacekeepers, unfortunately, it is now not possible to record that Russia controls the Lachin corridor. This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the meeting Friday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

"I am glad that I have another opportunity to talk again about painful topics, the situation in the South Caucasus, to hold another round of talks on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," said Mirzoyan.

According to the FM, Armenia, as always, participates very constructively in these talks.

"We are focused on long-term peace in our region. Armenia remains committed to the tripartite statements by the leaders of our countries on November 9, 2020 and all subsequent ones. Unfortunately, as they say, the situation ‘on the ground’ is a little different; parallel to the talks, the escalation of the situation by Azerbaijan is observed on a regular basis. We see an invasion of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, we see a gross violation [by Azerbaijan] of the same statement of November 9, 2020. The last such violation was when the Azerbaijani side tried to set up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, although the procedure at the Lachin corridor was very clearly worded in the November 9 statement that it should remain under the control of the Russian Federation. But, unfortunately, now it is not possible to record that the Russian Federation now controls the Lachin corridor," said the Armenian FM.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh ex-state minister: At this moment we cannot afford even ordinary political conflict or crisis
Everyone should understand this, Ruben Vardanyan added…
 Samantha Power: Reopening of road connecting Karabakh to Armenia is absolute necessity
The USAID Administrator spoke at the hearing of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the US House of Representatives…
 Karabakh ex-minister of state: Very important to say we are all ready to go until the end
Because there is no other way, Ruben Vardanyan told a press conference…
 Humanitarian aid through Lachin corridor still suspended
Red Cross is clarifying the respective procedures with decision-makers...
 Karabakh FM: Europe should not have forgotten Armenians besieged in Artsakh
According to Sergey Ghazaryan, there are values that Europe promotes, but does nothing to protect those same values in Artsakh…
 Mirzoyan met with the head of Cypriot Foreign Ministry
The importance of resolving the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was stressed...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos