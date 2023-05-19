Lavrov to Mirzoyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization is main topic of today's tripartite meeting

Russia has serious interests in the South Caucasus region and has played a historical role. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Friday’s meeting with his visiting Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow.

According to Russian FM, Moscow is ready to contribute to the final establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Also, he noted that the role of the tripartite statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan was very significant.

These agreements should be of crucial importance in finding all solutions to all issues, including the peace treaty, the unblocking of all roads, and the border delimitation, with further demarcation, Lavrov added.

"I believe that progress in all these directions is a key condition for achieving peace in the South Caucasus. Russia has serious interests in the South Caucasus region and has played a historical role. I am convinced that our allies understand this. With this status, Russia will strive to do everything possible so that the upcoming events will be useful and give concrete results," Lavrov said.

The Russian FM added that the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be the main topic of today's tripartite meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.