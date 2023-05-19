Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ trilateral meeting in Moscow to be held in 2nd half of the day

The trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan will take place in Moscow in the second half of the day. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his opening remarks at Friday’s meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, reports the press service of the Russian foreign ministry.

"It is a good opportunity to take advantage of your stay in Moscow to consider as well the state of our bilateral affairs, especially on the threshold of the planned contacts between the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan. I would like to emphasize once again our direction to implement all the agreements reached between Presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Ilham] Aliyev," the Russian FM said.

"One of the latest interesting projects is the North-South international transport corridor. Our leaders have discussed it among themselves and with the participation of other interested countries—and they are not few. We expect that further work in this and the other directions will be agreed upon at the upcoming meeting," Lavrov noted.

"Our trade is booming, investments are working. Companies have additional plans. We will exchange opinions on these matters. Let's see how it would be better to prepare for the tripartite contact with our Armenian colleague. It is scheduled for the second half of the day," the Russian FM stated.