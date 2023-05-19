Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan touch upon understanding on unblocking communications, border delimitation process

Understanding on the process of unblocking regional communications and border delimitation is being touched upon between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, during the tripartite meeting in Moscow with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts, noting that it is about border delimitation based on the Almaty Declaration of 1991.

"Both the Armenian side and others should work on the further specification of the parameters of that process. I would like to emphasize the inadmissibility of further heating up [of the situation] and the importance of refraining from the use of force, which the leaders of the two countries have agreed on and made a joint statement about. Armenia remains loyal to our leaders' November 9[, 2020] and all subsequent tripartite statements. Thank you. We will do constructive work," the Armenian FM noted

Also, Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to Russia for the invitation and the organizing of the next round of talks on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

"I would like to note the progress that has been made on several articles of the intended peace agreement [between Armenia and Azerbaijan]," he added.