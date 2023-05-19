Bayramov: Azerbaijan consistently in favor of post-conflict settlement process with Armenia

Azerbaijan is consistently in favor of the post-conflict settlement process with Armenia. This was stated by the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, during Friday’s trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow.

"Post-conflict settlement is a process that consists of various directions. We [i.e., Azerbaijan] are in favor of parallel work in all directions. We believe that they are complementary," the Azerbaijani FM said.

Bayramov, however, noted that a certain stagnation has been observed in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the end of last year.

"As a matter of fact, we are very positive about the fact that, starting from May, the dynamic has a consistent and positive character. Team level meetings and talks regarding the peace treaty have already taken place, the leaders' meeting has taken place. We believe that today's talks will also be productive and will enable to go over all the matters once again. Naturally, on a bilateral basis, it is also a good opportunity to continue, with the Armenian delegation, the discussion of topics related to the peace treaty," Azerbaijani FM said.