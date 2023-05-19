News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Bayramov: Azerbaijan consistently in favor of post-conflict settlement process with Armenia
Bayramov: Azerbaijan consistently in favor of post-conflict settlement process with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan is consistently in favor of the post-conflict settlement process with Armenia. This was stated by the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, during Friday’s trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow.

"Post-conflict settlement is a process that consists of various directions. We [i.e., Azerbaijan] are in favor of parallel work in all directions. We believe that they are complementary," the Azerbaijani FM said.

Bayramov, however, noted that a certain stagnation has been observed in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the end of last year.

"As a matter of fact, we are very positive about the fact that, starting from May, the dynamic has a consistent and positive character. Team level meetings and talks regarding the peace treaty have already taken place, the leaders' meeting has taken place. We believe that today's talks will also be productive and will enable to go over all the matters once again. Naturally, on a bilateral basis, it is also a good opportunity to continue, with the Armenian delegation, the discussion of topics related to the peace treaty," Azerbaijani FM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president slams Armenia for buying weapons
But just a week ago, Aliyev himself announced that the Azerbaijani authorities will increase the funding of their defense sector in case of revision of the parameters of the 2023 state budget…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' bilateral talks underway in Moscow
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov announced this, following the results of the tripartite meeting, in the Russian capital, with his Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues…
 Lavrov: It was possible to bring parties’ understanding closer to common vision on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty
“Now the bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has started,” the Russian FM stated in Moscow…
 Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan touch upon understanding on unblocking communications, border delimitation process
"Both the Armenian side and others should work on the further specification of the parameters of that process,” the Armenian FM added during the tripartite meeting in Moscow with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts…
 Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ trilateral meeting kicks off in Moscow
Ararat Mirzoyan, Sergey Lavrov, and Jeyhun Bayramov will discuss…
 Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ trilateral meeting in Moscow to be held in 2nd half of the day
Russian FM Lavrov announced this in his opening remarks at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Bayramov…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos