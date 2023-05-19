Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' bilateral talks underway in Moscow

A private conversation between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, is underway in Moscow. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the results of the tripartite meeting, in the Russian capital, with his Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues.
"Now a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has started, as a result of which they will inform us about what has been achieved," said Lavrov.