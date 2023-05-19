News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' bilateral talks underway in Moscow
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' bilateral talks underway in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

A private conversation between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, is underway in Moscow. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the results of the tripartite meeting, in the Russian capital, with his Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues.

"Now a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has started, as a result of which they will inform us about what has been achieved," said Lavrov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president slams Armenia for buying weapons
But just a week ago, Aliyev himself announced that the Azerbaijani authorities will increase the funding of their defense sector in case of revision of the parameters of the 2023 state budget…
 Lavrov: It was possible to bring parties’ understanding closer to common vision on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty
“Now the bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has started,” the Russian FM stated in Moscow…
 Bayramov: Azerbaijan consistently in favor of post-conflict settlement process with Armenia
"Post-conflict settlement is a process that consists of various directions,” the Azerbaijani FM noted during the tripartite meeting in Moscow with his Armenian and Russian counterparts…
 Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan touch upon understanding on unblocking communications, border delimitation process
"Both the Armenian side and others should work on the further specification of the parameters of that process,” the Armenian FM added during the tripartite meeting in Moscow with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts…
 Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ trilateral meeting kicks off in Moscow
Ararat Mirzoyan, Sergey Lavrov, and Jeyhun Bayramov will discuss…
 Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ trilateral meeting in Moscow to be held in 2nd half of the day
Russian FM Lavrov announced this in his opening remarks at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Bayramov…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos