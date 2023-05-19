Byblos Bank Armenia offers 3-month payment deferral to businesses

Byblos Bank Armenia is introducing a special offer that provides a 3-month loan repayment holiday specifically to small and medium-sized businesses.
When obtaining a new loan or transferring loans from other banks and credit organizations, entrepreneurs will be exempted from both interest and principal payments for a period of 3 months. Throughout the grace period, no interest will be applied to the balance, while the principal amount will be evenly distributed over the remaining loan duration.
Additionally, businesses will enjoy special terms of service, including a free business card and Online Banking service for the initial 15 months.
The special offer is valid until December 29, 2023.
Byblos Bank Armenia CJSC is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and will introduce a number of proposals and initiatives throughout the year.
The Bank was founded and opened the doors of its first branch in 2007. Today, the Bank has four branches in Yerevan where customers access various banking services and receive financial advice. The Bank provides its customers corporate-retail banking services that meet the highest international standards.