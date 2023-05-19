News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
MPs fight in Georgian parliament
MPs fight in Georgian parliament
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

During a speech in Parliament by Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, MPs got into a fight. Sputnik Georgia reports. 

The situation escalated after harsh statements by the leader of the “Agmashenebeli Strategy” party Giorgi Vashadze, against representatives of the “People's Power” and the ruling “Georgian Dream.”

Mutual insults between the opposition and the majority grew into a fight between Vashadze and an MP from the "People's Power" party Dacha Berai. It was possible to separate them only after the intervention of colleagues and bailiffs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos