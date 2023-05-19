MPs fight in Georgian parliament

During a speech in Parliament by Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, MPs got into a fight. Sputnik Georgia reports.
The situation escalated after harsh statements by the leader of the “Agmashenebeli Strategy” party Giorgi Vashadze, against representatives of the “People's Power” and the ruling “Georgian Dream.”
Mutual insults between the opposition and the majority grew into a fight between Vashadze and an MP from the "People's Power" party Dacha Berai. It was possible to separate them only after the intervention of colleagues and bailiffs.