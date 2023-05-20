Taiwan leader: War with China is 'not an option'

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday vowed to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait "in the face of increasing military pressure from China," saying that "war is not an option," AFP reports.
"In the face of China's civil attacks and military threats, the people of Taiwan are calm and not aggressive, rational and not provocative," Taiwanese President Tsai said during a speech at the presidential palace in Taipei on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of her rule
"War is not an option. Neither side can unilaterally change the status quo with non-peaceful means. Maintaining the status quo of peace and stability is the consensus for both the world and Taiwan," she added.