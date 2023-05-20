London Mayor says he suffers from mental trauma following death threats

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was suffering from mental trauma following repeated death threats, disasters and terrorist attacks.
Khan told The Guardian that the series of events that happened together had a "cumulative" effect on his mental health, though he wouldn't compare it to the extreme level of PTSD experienced by refugees.
“By the way, I’m not comparing what I am going through to some of the stuff people go through – as a lawyer my clients with PTSD were asylum seekers and refugees. I would never give equivalence to what I am going through, nor would I ever want people to feel sorry for me,” he said.
Khan also talked about how he interacted with former US President Donald Trump on Twitter, which led to a significant increase in threats against him.
Speaking of the 2017 Finsbury Park Mosque attack, Khan said: “The terrorist was looking for me. He couldn’t find me so he decided to target Jeremy Corbyn and Muslims. Every time Trump says something horrible about me there’s a massive increase in hatred towards me on social media. Then there are people who follow Daesh (Islamic State) and al Qaida who think you can’t be a Muslim and a westerner, I get it from both sides in relation to the death threats.”