News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 20
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Iranian banks plan to open branches in Russia
Iranian banks plan to open branches in Russia
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iranian commercial banks are planning to launch offices and branches in Russia, Financial Tribune reports, citing Deputy Governor for International Affairs of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohsen Karimi.

"Last month we recommended two commercial banks to start operations in Russia, first via corresponding offices and later by opening branches…Both lenders are working on the issue and we expect positive results," Karimi said.

The announcement comes as Russia's state bank VTB opened a representative office in Iran as the two neighboring countries seek to further consolidate their interbank communications and transfer systems amid Western sanctions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos