The possible resignation of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a candidate of the opposing Nation Alliance, in connection with a recent court decision, has again become a subject of discussion ahead of the elections on May 14, Bianet reports.
Lawyer Murat Türkyılmaz, a spokesperson for the Istanbul Municipal Council of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), hinted at a post-election period in a recent social media post.
"The dossier concerning the mayor of Istanbul and his administration has become quite extensive. As soon as the elections are over, we will take concrete measures on the matter. Please be patient," Murat Türkyılmaz, AKP’s Istanbul Municipal Council spokesperson, wrote on Twitter.
On December 14, the Mayor of Istanbul İmamoğlu was sentenced to 2 years and 7 months in prison for insulting the country's top election officials. If the verdict is upheld, he will lose his post as mayor.