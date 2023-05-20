News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 20
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Opposition member to Azerbaijani youth: Your current government will bleed you tomorrow
Opposition member to Azerbaijani youth: Your current government will bleed you tomorrow
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Member of the opposition party Armenian Revolutionary Federation [Dashnaktsutyun], Gor Sargsyan, appealed to the Azerbaijani youth during his speech at the march that started from Kornidzor to the Armenia-Artsakh border.

“Of course, I will not address my words to the Azerbaijani authorities or Aliyev. I want to address them to the Azerbaijani youth, yes, to the youth.

We didn't come here as eco-activists or environmentalists. We came and stood right here with the torch of the national liberation movement in our hands and we tell you: your current authorities will bleed you tomorrow,” Sargsyan said.

According to the ARF member, today, for one reason or another, the Azerbaijanis took the position of winners, but he assured that this was temporary.

“You will not enjoy our Shushi and Hadrut. You will not enjoy our homeland. We are near Artsakh. Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan... We will break the hand that will sign the anti-Armenian document,” he stressed.

"[Operation] Wedding in the mountains [Liberation of Shushi] will happen again, and we will participate in that wedding. We will force Azerbaijan into peace," Sargsyan said, finishing his speech.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos