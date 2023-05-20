News
Protesters in Yerevan march to government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


After blocking Arshakunyats Avenue for several minutes, the citizens gathered in the courtyard of the Shengavit District Court of General Jurisdiction in Yerevan decided to march to the building of the Armenian government. They demand the immediate release of Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of Zhora Martirosyan, a serviceman who died in the Artsakh war.

They are chanting "Freedom", "Armenia without Nikol".

The procession is watched by a large number of policemen.

The Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Zhora Chichoyan, made a decision to arrest Gayane Hakobyan.

Gayane Hakobyan is suspected of attempting to kidnap the son of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
