Italian PM to leave G7 summit early due to floods at home

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to leave the G7 summit in Hiroshima a day ahead of schedule to lead the fight against floods that hit the country's north this week, Reuters reports, citing its own sources.
Torrential rains ravaged the eastern part of the Italian Emilia-Romagna Region, killing 14 people and causing billions of euros in damage, in particular to the agriculture.
On Tuesday, the Italian government will hold a cabinet meeting to decide on measures to help the population overcome the emergency.