News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 20
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.42
EUR
417.14
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Yerevan protesters block the street near French embassy
Yerevan protesters block the street near French embassy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


Citizens protesting against the arrest of Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of Artsakh war fallen soldier Zhora Martirosyan, blocked the street in front of the French embassy, demanding Hakobyan's release. The situation remains tense, a large number of police forces are guarding the area.

After blocking the street for several minutes, the protesters headed towards the Russian embassy in Armenia, where they also demanded Gayane Hakobyan's release.

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Zhora Chichoyan, made a decision to arrest Gayane Hakobyan.

Gayane Hakobyan is suspected of attempting to kidnap the son of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos