Yerevan protesters block the street near French embassy

Citizens protesting against the arrest of Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of Artsakh war fallen soldier Zhora Martirosyan, blocked the street in front of the French embassy, demanding Hakobyan's release. The situation remains tense, a large number of police forces are guarding the area.
After blocking the street for several minutes, the protesters headed towards the Russian embassy in Armenia, where they also demanded Gayane Hakobyan's release.
The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Zhora Chichoyan, made a decision to arrest Gayane Hakobyan.
Gayane Hakobyan is suspected of attempting to kidnap the son of the Prime Minister of Armenia.