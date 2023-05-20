F-18 fighter jet crashes in Spain

An F-18 fighter jet of the Spanish Air and Space Force, bound for Zaragoza Air Base, crashed this Saturday on the territory of the military compound, El Mundo reports.
According to Civil Guard sources, the crash occurred at 12:10 local time, when the jet was flying over the air base and performing demonstration maneuvers.
The reasons for the crash are still unknown.
The pilot managed to press the button in time and catapulted before the plane fell. According to initial reports, he suffered leg injuries of varying degrees of severity.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident a few minutes after the fighter jet's crash to put out the fire it caused.