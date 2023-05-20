G7 calls on Iran to stop supporting Russia in Ukraine war

The G7 countries are calling on Iran to stop supporting Russia in the Ukraine war, according to a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
“We express our grave concern regarding Iran’s continued destabilizing activities, including the transfer of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and related technologies to state and non-state actors and proxy groups in breach of UNSCRs including 2231 and 2216. Iran must stop supporting the Russian military in its war of aggression. In particular, we call upon Iran to cease transferring armed UAVs, which have been used in Ukraine. Indiscriminate attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure constitute war crimes,” says the statement.
Russia and Iran refute the use of Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.